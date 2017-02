a feminist publication project

Girl on gIRL Productions newsletter http://members.tripod.com/gogproductions

the news according to kim, smitty, glamourgrrrl, and doreen

1. website 2. distro news 3. new projects/ new submissions 4. other projects 5. links

1. WEBSITE smitty with all her electronic buddies updated the gog website. there's now a more clear layout of the zines. so stop by and sign the guestbook!

2. DISTRO NEWS doreen has recruited some more distributors of gog goodness... the list: Moonrocket Distribution (new zealand) http://www.moonrocket.co.nz Grrrl Style! (california) http://grrrlstyle.org Ladybomb (finland) http://www.envy.nu/ladybbomb The Lady Project (ontario) http://www.dork.com/theladyproject Spark Zine (california) http://drink.to/spark Union Zine Distro (quebec) http://members.tripod.com/unionzine Beyond A Joke Productions (DC) http://www.dchardcore.net/beyondajoke Spy Kids (Oklahoma) http://www.angelfire.com/zine/spykidsdistro Moon Potatoes(california) and of course... gog productions (montreal) http://members.tripod.com.gogproductions

3. NEW PROJECTS/NEW SUBMISSIONS the crew at gog productions has been brainstorming for upcoming projects...

-the bathroom activist #2 by popular demand... send us yr stories and ideas for bathroom activism check out the bathroom activist discussion group @ http://groups.yahoo.com/group/BathroomActivist

-huesbook #2 ok, ok, we know this was suppose to be out in october but from that stuff that people have contributed it will be fantastic! thanks to everyone who sent stuff in!

OTHER PROJECTS what else has the gog crew been up to? - union zine distro http://members.tripod.com/unionzine - the MUSE collaboration - red alert by bloodsisters. a kick-ass zine. for info on how to distribute e-mail graffitigrrrl@hotmail.com



LINKS Bamboo Girl http://www.bamboogirl.com Blood Sisters http://www.bloodsisters.org Indie Resource Guide http://www.geocities.com/indieresourceguide/irg.html She Made this dot com http://www.shemadethis.com/ cuntrol ~yoodle/cuntrol.html" http://members.tripod.com/~yoodle/cuntrol.html

take care, kim.smitty.glamourgrrrl.doreen

ps. if you wanna help out with gog productions e-mail graffitigrrrl@hotmail.com